WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Timebank’s annual Soup Swap

It is undeniably soup season. If you like making your own, you might be interested in the West Seattle Timebank‘s annual Soup Swap. It’s happening outdoors this Sunday at 2 pm. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we’re mentioning it this afternoon while there’s still enough time to make and freeze the soup you’ll bring. Here’s how it works. That page includes the RSVP link (you’ll get the address after you RSVP). If you’re just interested in the Timebank, not soup, they’re having a meeting online Sunday night at 6:30 – the link is also in our calendar listing for both events. (Image courtesy Pixabay)