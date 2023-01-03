TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2023’s first Tuesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 3rd, back to work and school for many.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 12th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT saying they don’t yet have a timeline for all repairs.

We’ll be checking on its status again today; here’s our most-recent update, published Saturday.

WEATHER

Slight chance of rain, high in the mid-40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route.

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.