WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: What’s happening in second week of closure

(‘Live’ image from SDOT traffic camera)

The West Seattle low bridge is now in its ninth day of closure to street and path traffic, with no estimate yet on when it will be repaired and reopened. We continue to ask SDOT for updates; here’s what spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB:

Crews have been in the bridge every day since the recent incident, and will continue to work on repairs over the weekend. We are actively repairing what we can now, as we also continue to work to understand the full scope and cause of the damage and to estimate the timeline to complete repairs. At 3 a.m. this morning, electricians completed repairs to a flooded underground power conduit, replacing 500 feet of damaged power lines. We are continuing to assemble the equipment necessary to overhaul the damaged hydraulic cylinder that lifts the moveable bridge. These are some of the other repairs that we have been working on over the past week: -Reprogramming electrical components and analyzing the machine programming

-Conducting comprehensive inspections on all hydraulic bridge components

-Building and assembling the equipment necessary to move the 15,000-pound cylinder

-Working with our contractors and suppliers to order necessary parts and equipment

We asked if Kraemer North America, which had the contract for previously planned low-bridge work as well as the high-bridge repairs, will have this work added onto their contract. Here’s Bergerson’s reply to that:

We already had planned to overhaul the broken hydraulic pump in 2023 as part of our comprehensive repair project. Several contractors are involved with different aspects of our comprehensive rehabilitation project. Kraemer was responsible for the already-completed structural strengthening work (carbon fiber wrapping and epoxy injections), not for the hydraulic cylinder rehabilitation. SDOT has blanket contracts for certain specialized services as needed, including a contract with GCC for hydraulic system work. We have been working with these companies for the past several months, which enabled us to begin working with them to create a response plan almost immediately after the problem occurred.

Last but not least, our latest round of questions included the concerns commenters raised about SDOT’s suggested bicycle detour, and why a shuttle hadn’t been quickly implemented as it was during the 2018 repair closure: