ORCAS: Southern Residents headed toward this area

For four weeks, transient orcas – the ones that are NOT considered endangered – have been in the area (including that thrilling appearance within feet of West Seattle’s shore on Sunday). Now, Kersti Muul reports, Southern Resident Killer Whales have reappeared in central Puget Sound- J-Pod whales, including calf J62, were southbound, seen approaching Fay Bainbridge State Park, at last report. That’s still a ways north of here, so this is early heads-up depending on how fast they’re traveling. Please let us know if you see them!