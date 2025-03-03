Learn about learning at South Seattle College! Open house next week

Thinking about continuing your education – with a class, or a full certificate/degree program, or other career pathway? South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is ready to show you what’s possible! Here’s the announcement of next week’s open house, and more:

South Seattle College will open its doors to prospective students and their families on Tuesday, March 11 from 3:30 to 6:30 PM for its annual Discover Open House. There will be campus tours, program presentations, opportunities to speak with faculty and advisors and more. Information on admissions, financial aid and other student resources will also be provided. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP. Learn more about the Discover South Seattle College Open House.

Located in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle, South Seattle College offers a variety of opportunities to help our community members reach their educational and career goals. Options at South include career training, college transfer and applied bachelor’s degrees, plus short-term training and personal enrichment courses.

The open house is part of the Discover Seattle Colleges events series happening March 3-13. The first series includes four online events exploring academic programs and career pathways at Seattle Colleges (including South Seattle College, Seattle Central College and North Seattle College). Furthermore, those interested in apprenticeships and skilled trades can attend the Discover South Seattle College Georgetown Open House on March 12. The Georgetown Campus Open House will also feature a Clean Water, Sustainable Building, and Green Jobs Symposium, hosted in collaboration with the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks – Wastewater Treatment Division and South Seattle College’s Sustainable Building Science Technology program. Interested participants are invited to attend all events. See the full schedule and sign up at seattlecolleges.edu/discover.