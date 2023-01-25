SPORTS: Two big events ahead for West Seattle High School basketball

(WSHS game Friday night – photo by Holli Margell)

Tomorrow brings the first of two big events in three days for West Seattle High School basketball. On Thursday, the boys’ team is the beneficiary of an all-day fundraiser at MOD Pizza‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location (open 10:30 am-10 pm). Our calendar listing has the flyer with the code you can use when ordering to be sure part of the proceeds are donated.

Saturday is a big day for both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams – they both play Eastside Catholic at home and since these are the last regular-season home games of the year, they’re both “Senior Night” games, with special recognition for the students who’ll be graduating this year (usually cheer squad and band members as well as athletes) In this case, it’s more “Senior Day,” as the girls’ game is at 3 pm Saturday, the boys’ game is at 4:30 pm Saturday. Both are having winning seasons, with 9-6 records pending away games tonight, and community support is welcome – you can even come earlier, as the JVC boys play at 10:30 am, the JV girls at noon,and the JV boys at 1:30 pm. The WSHS gym is off the south end of the WSHS parking lot at 3000 California SW.