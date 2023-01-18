West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Home victories tonight for both local high schools’ girls teams

January 18, 2023 10:15 pm
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season for high-school basketball, both local girls’ varsity teams have winning records, including home victories tonight. We visited both gyms:

At Chief Sealth International High School, the Seahawks triumphed over Rainier Beach, 44-33.

Sealth is now 9-4 on the season.

Next game for head coach Mario Martinez and the Seahawks is at Cleveland, 4:30 pm Saturday (January 21st).

Across the peninsula, the West Seattle High School girls defeated visiting Ballard, 52-29.

Head coach Darnell Taylor and the Wildcats are 8-6 so far this season.

At 12:30 pm Saturday, they’ll host Bishop Blanchet.

The regular season runs through early February.

