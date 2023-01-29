West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

29℉

UPDATE: Big response, small fire in The Junction

January 29, 2023 9:40 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:40 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to California/Edmunds. The report is: flames in alley, but “they’re not sure what’s on fire.” It’s on the alley east of California, west of 42nd, and reported to be in a basement, in a building described as “just behind US Bank.” Updates to come.

9:45 PM: They’re reducing the response. Apparently not a large fire. We’re on our way to find out exactly which building.

9:54 PM: Fire declared “tapped” (out). No injuries reported. SFD describes it as an exterior fire.

9:59 PM: The fire was on the back side of the Performing Arts building per the tweeted photo above.

10:04 PM: Our photographer has talked to firefighters who say it was trash burning in a dumpster.

(WSB photo)

No building damage reported. (Added) For more location context, here’s a wider shot texted to us:

That’s the US Bank lot in the left foreground, and in the semi-distance at upper right, the Edmunds/California 7-11.

Share This

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Big response, small fire in The Junction"

  • TookTook January 29, 2023 (9:50 pm)
    Reply

    God I love you guys!  Was wondering what was going on and I can always count on the WSB to deliver everything West Seattle.

  • Greg M. January 29, 2023 (9:54 pm)
    Reply

    I live right behind there. It was on the verge of getting bad. As I got off the phone with 911  Bang Bar staff  hit it with several extinguishers which nocked it way down.

    • Greg M. January 29, 2023 (10:00 pm)
      Reply

      Actually I think it was the American Diner staff that jumped on it…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.