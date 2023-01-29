UPDATE: Big response, small fire in The Junction

9:40 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to California/Edmunds. The report is: flames in alley, but “they’re not sure what’s on fire.” It’s on the alley east of California, west of 42nd, and reported to be in a basement, in a building described as “just behind US Bank.” Updates to come.

9:45 PM: They’re reducing the response. Apparently not a large fire. We’re on our way to find out exactly which building.

9:54 PM: Fire declared “tapped” (out). No injuries reported. SFD describes it as an exterior fire.

9:59 PM: The fire was on the back side of the Performing Arts building per the tweeted photo above.

10:04 PM: Our photographer has talked to firefighters who say it was trash burning in a dumpster.

(WSB photo)

No building damage reported. (Added) For more location context, here’s a wider shot texted to us:

That’s the US Bank lot in the left foreground, and in the semi-distance at upper right, the Edmunds/California 7-11.