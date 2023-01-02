READER REPORT: Missing a bike? Bags with helmet and lock?

Two “found” reports involving items that might well have been stolen and dumped, so we’re showing them here rather than pointing to the WSB Lost/Found (Non-Pets) board …
FOUND BICYCLE: Lynn sent this photo of a bicycle abandoned behind her Alki-area condo building:
If it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.
FOUND BAGS: The photo and report are from Janis:
After cleaning up around Lafayette Elementary this morning around 10:30 am (Jan 2), I found two discarded bike messenger bags, very waterlogged with a helmet and kryptonite lock inside. I couldn’t transport back home as I had items to carry and my kids in tow, but they’re still at the playground area.
