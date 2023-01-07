Post-holiday recycling – trees and lights

On this first post-holiday weekend, you might be taking down the tree, lights, etc. So here’s one more reminder about recycling:

TREES: If you have curbside pickup, you can put yours out in 4-foot-max sections, through month’s end. Or, take your tree – up to three per vehicle – to the not-far South Transfer Station. (Here’s the original announcement.)

LIGHTS: You have dropoff or even mail-in options if you have lights, working or not, that you want to recycle – King County’s website has an updated-for-this-season list.