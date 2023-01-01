Happy 2023! Here’s your West Seattle info for New Year’s Day

(Rainbow photographed this past week by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to 2023! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:

LOW BRIDGE: Still closed because of mechanical problems – here’s the latest info.

BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (The free rides were just for New Year’s Eve, so fares ARE being collected today.)

WATER TAXI: Not running today.

FERRIES: Regular 2-boat schedule on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route – check for alerts here.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

GROCERY HOURS TODAY: Though we don’t make New Year’s Day lists because closures/changes are far less common than the other fall/winter holidays, we do have three grocery notes for today: Trader Joe’s is closed; PCC West Seattle (WSB sponsor) opens three hours later (9 am); Metropolitan Market opens two hours later (8 am).

CHURCH SERVICES TODAY: Here’s our updated-for-today list of local churches continuing to offer online services as well as in-person.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers are hosting New Year’s Day walks, starting at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church. The 6- or 10-kilometer walks are noncompetitive, starting between 9 and noon. There is no fee, though contributions to help defray costs are welcome. Hot soups and beverages will be available during and after the walks. St John’s is at 3050 California Ave SW.

ALKI POLAR BEAR SWIM: You’re invited to join in the annual tradition of running into Puget Sound with hundreds of others at 10 am sharp, from the beach across from Duke’s – here’s the original announcement.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: After taking Christmas off, the market is back today, usual time and place, 10 am-2 pm on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon.

ALKI CLEANUP: Stay after the Polar Bear Swim – or show up just for this! From Jessica, who has long hosted monthly beach cleanups:

Clean up Alki beach and surrounding streets When: Jan 1 2023 11 AM to 12:00

Meeting Location: 2452 Alki Ave SW Pickup sticks and buckets provided. Welcome to bring your own. Bundle up and join us! If you cannot join us, clean up for one hour around your own neighborhood. Take a pic and share it with us! Text Jess at 206-769-6330 to RSVP.

OTHER NOTES: Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Last night this year to enjoy the Iversons‘ music-synched light show, 6:30-10 pm, on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota.

