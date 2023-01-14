HAPPENING NOW: Doll Parts Collective’s grand reopening in new location

Becky and Alyssa are welcoming you this afternoon/evening to what their shop Doll Parts Collective‘s third and hopefully permanent location.

They’re now on the south end of The Junction at 4832 California SW (which held Again & Again/Kid Friendly Footwear until that shop merged into Three Little Birds), just a few blocks south of their former space, which is being redeveloped, as was their original space in north Morgan Junction. Today they’re celebrating their “grand reopening” after the move:

Doll Parts offers vintage clothing and other quirky, funky items including houseware – a place where shopping can be fun.

Stop by today before 6 pm for a look and celebratory extras including snacks and flash tattooing.