BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Chicken with plenty of pomp as Starbird opens

(WSB photos)

As the first Starbird Chicken in this state, the new West Seattle location (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) opened this morning with plenty of pomp, and a line for freebies. We counted ~80 people in line just before the doors opened at 11 am, with a promise of free food for the first 200. Rachel Porter of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce emceed multiple iterations of the ceremonial ribboncutting:

The actual cutting was done by executives of the Mehta Investment Group, which owns this location and more than a dozen others to come (Capitol Hill among them), Vin Mehta and Rohit Mehta, with special guests including India‘s Consul General for Seattle, Prakash Gupta:

We have already shown you the interior – and the menu – so we didn’t go inside again today. Two of the selling points mentioned in the ribboncutting ceremony: Their chicken gluten-free, and they’re open later than many eateries (11 pm).