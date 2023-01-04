FERRIES: Third boat back on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth soon? Update expected next week

According to Washington State Ferries‘ most-recent Service Restoration Plan update, “Early in 2023, WSF will begin trialing full, three-boat service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.” How early? The plan is on the agenda for WSF’s winter community meetings, which will be held online next week, as explained in the announcement:

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, WSF staff will discuss the ferry system’s service restoration progress, ongoing efforts to address workforce challenges as well as updates on key projects. WSF Assistant Secretary Patty Rubstello will lead the meetings in coordination with the Ferry Advisory Committees, appointed representatives of ferry-served communities who advise WSF. Both events will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the Zoom meeting that best fits their schedule. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments.

You can register for one or both meetings via links on this page. Meantime, given that vessel availability is a factor in service restoration, we asked WSF today about repair progress on M/V Cathlamet, out of servive since the Fauntleroy crash last July. WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling says it’s expected back in service by the end of March.