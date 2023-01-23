West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

37℉

UPDATE: Brown water in Upper Alki

January 23, 2023 9:04 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

9:04 PM: Thanks to Maureen for the info: She reports “orange/brown water out of our cold-water faucets” near Admiral Way/59th. Any time you notice discolored water, report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800, which she’s doing now, and let us know too – back in 2016, it happened in so many areas, SPU eventually carried out a large-scale flush of water lines around the peninsula.

9:47 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s added comments about what they’re seeing/hearing. Here’s the SPU page about discolored (and otherwise problematic) water.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Brown water in Upper Alki"

  • Jill January 23, 2023 (9:10 pm)
    Just got a call back from SPU, they believe someone was stealing water from a hydrant. The brown color is due to iron settlement and hopefully will clear in the next 24 hours. Advised not to wash clothes (will stain), and not drink (will not taste good ha!). Eventually water will become yellow then clear but not sure how long it will take.

  • g000se January 23, 2023 (9:13 pm)
    It’s all faucets (also 59th & Admiral). Any ideas on how long it takes to clear once fixed?

  • jan January 23, 2023 (9:19 pm)
    Brown water also at 57th and Admiral.  Noticed it about 8:30 pm.

  • Emily January 23, 2023 (9:33 pm)
    I saw what looked like a city employee in a marked “water” truck opening a water hydrant in front of Alki Elementary and letting the water spray down the street at about 8pm when I was out walking my dog. I thought it was odd, but didn’t think anything else of it until about 9pm when our water turned brown. 

  • Ben January 23, 2023 (9:33 pm)
    Spu says they have an inspector looking into it. I’ll follow up with a comment if/when they get back to me

