UPDATE: Brown water in Upper Alki

9:04 PM: Thanks to Maureen for the info: She reports “orange/brown water out of our cold-water faucets” near Admiral Way/59th. Any time you notice discolored water, report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800, which she’s doing now, and let us know too – back in 2016, it happened in so many areas, SPU eventually carried out a large-scale flush of water lines around the peninsula.

9:47 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s added comments about what they’re seeing/hearing. Here’s the SPU page about discolored (and otherwise problematic) water.