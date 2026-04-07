BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction shop Willow closing

A longtime West Seattle retail shop is closing. Willow, formerly Fleurt, at 4536 California SW, announced today that it’s planning to close. The name change happened exactly a year ago, when longtime owner Sam, who founded Fleurt in 2010, turned over the shop to daughter Keonii. Here’s Keonii’s closure announcement:

All good things must come to an end. After 16 wonderful years in the West Seattle Junction, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our shop. This was not an easy choice, but it feels like the right time for us – both as a family and as small business owners – to begin our next chapter.

As for what’s next: I (Keonii) will continue offering flowers and gifts through my online delivery service throughout Seattle. You can find me on Instagram @thedarlingacre and www.thedarlingacre.com.

We are deeply grateful to the many people who have supported us over the years – our West Seattle friends and customers, our incredible vendors (makers, artists, crafters, manufacturers, suppliers, flower and plant growers), fellow Junction business owners, the Junction Association, and so many others beyond the neighborhood. A special heartfelt thank you to the Menashe family for their continued support and encouragement through both the good times and the challenges.

To celebrate our time here, we’ll be holding a massive sale starting on Thursday, April 9th.

It’s been a great run, and we’re truly thankful – but now it’s time for something new.

-Keonii