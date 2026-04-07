Seattle Parks announcement that isn’t what it might seem to be …

Seattle Parks sent this news release about Seacrest today, and it immediately raised questions, so we sought answers. First, the news release:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a qualified operator for the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle. SPR is seeking to partner with an operator who can keep the park activated and engaged year-round.

The selected party will be responsible for operating the restaurant and retail spaces within the boathouse, providing a healthy and reasonably priced menu, and offering or coordinating watercraft-related activities such as kayaking or rentals. The operator will also oversee routine maintenance and custodial care of the facility and patio, and maintain strong partnerships with other park users, including the King County Water Taxi, watercraft and diving groups, and SPR staff.

Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. on May 15, 2026. Late applications are not accepted. All RFP proposals must be emailed to: Joann.gunter@seattle.gov

For more information or to download a copy of the RFP packet, please visit: https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/contracts-and-partnerships/partnership-opportunities/seacrest-boathouse-rfp