BIZNOTE: Swan Dive gliding into West Seattle Junction space

The West Seattle Junction space at 4537 California SW where Virago recently closed won’t be vacant for long. A shop called Swan Dive will open there on February 1st. Proprietor Ali Brownrigg tells WSB that Swan Dive will have “vintage and previously loved clothing” as well as new shoes and clothing from Clementines in the early going – and more. Here’s how Ali, a longtime West Seattle resident, explains the plan, and the partnership:

I started Swan Dive with Linda Walsh (Clementines, Carmilia’s) in 2017 in the basement of Clementines in Pioneer Square. Swan Dive sells vintage and previously loved clothing, accessories, and home goods with a focus on affordable designer items and unique and one-of-a-kind pieces for the modern home and wardrobe. Swan Dive will be the West Seattle home of Clementines at least until the spring. Clementines focuses on new shoes and clothing from brands such as Intentionally Blank, MOMA, Atelier Delphine and Prairie Underground. Once we get up and running, we hope to have a space to host pop-ups and trunk shows for Carmilia’s, Clementines, and Swan Dive, as well as a crafting nook for people to come hang out and knit, make pom-poms and punch needle art. Most people who know me know that I am compulsively crafty and have a desire to share my love of crafting with the masses.

(Side note – Clementines’ original home was in The Junction, part of where Pagliacci is now.) You can find Swan Dive online here and here. Hours in the new Junction space will be noon-5 pm weekdays, 11 am-5 pm Saturdays, 11 am-2 pm Sundays. Ali adds, “We’re always happy to be open by appointment if someone wants to shop outside of those hours. Email is the best way to reach me: swandivevintage@gmail.com”