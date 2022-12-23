West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Iced Friday, report #2

December 23, 2022 2:24 pm
2:24 PM We’re launching our pm coverage with another photo of another West Seattle hill littered with vehicles whose drivers were thwarted by ice – the texter reports, “Lander St west of Admiral has several vehicles that have had to be abandoned, including an EMT vehicle. Please do not attempt to drive down closed roads!” We showed several other trouble spots in our first report on this icy day. The other big news right now – Metro just announced that service will resume at 4 pm, with Emergency Snow Network routing. Plus, the temperature’s finally risen to freezing. Carrying over our lists from earlier:

CLOSED/CANCELED SERVICES
-All Metro bus service resumes at 4 pm with Emergency Snow Network routes only
King County Water Taxi service CANCELED for reset of day
Update: Sea-Tac (SEA) operations limited
All Seattle Public Library locations closed
West Seattle Food Bank closed
West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA closed
-Business closures/changes – see the list here
*Garbage/recycling/etc. canceled again today – no pickups until next week

OTHER INFOLINKS
Winter Storm Warning until 7 pm
SDOT Winter Weather Response map (which roads it’s serviced and how recently)
Citywide traffic cams
West Seattle traffic cams
County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)
Washington State Ferries alerts

Updates to come. Info and photos appreciated – westseattleblog@gmail.com or (text) 206-293-6302 – thank you!

3 PM: That’s the SDOT camera at California/Alaska, which a few people pointed out was aimed in an almost unrecognizable direction earlier. SDOT has aimed it back at the heart of Walk-All-Ways. Speaking of The Junction, a mail truck got into trouble on the north edge, SW Genesee east of 42nd:

On the other side of the mail truck is a multiple-vehicle icy-hill pileup. (Thanks to Viacheslav for the photo, and thanks to everyone who’s been sending photos – got some non-crash ones to add a bit later too.)

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Iced Friday, report #2"

  • WSDad December 23, 2022 (2:38 pm)
    I don’t get it. You should never drive when the roads are covered in ice. I lived in Boston for 8 years and drove on many snowy days. But if a ice storm hit the city no one moved until it melted and was safe. People should have more common sense. Driving on ice is a risk to the police, ems, and fire department. Sit and bake some cookies until it’s safe.  

    • Chris December 23, 2022 (3:00 pm)
      Some people work at hospitals and absolutely must try and get to work anyway possible.

  • Jeepney December 23, 2022 (2:46 pm)
    I am amazed that people actually thought it would be safe to drive or walk in such hazardous conditions.    

  • arabianrhino December 23, 2022 (3:05 pm)
    This is a steep hill! Why???

  • Dude December 23, 2022 (3:21 pm)
    People during pandemic on a sunny day: “Don’t leave your house, even to go on a walk by yourself in your own neighborhood.”People during ice storm: “geez I really have this itch to be somewhere and I’m willing to risk life or limb to get there.”*(obviously not directed at essential workers, THANK YOU for all you do helping those in need  regardless of the circumstances!) 

  • Sue H December 23, 2022 (3:22 pm)
    I truly hope that people understand that just because the temperature is now at or above freezing that this doesn’t mean all the ice will be gone very quickly. It’s very possible it could take 24 hours with warmer temperatures and some sustained rain to really wash this away from the places like side streets where it has built up. Back in New York there would be times it was 50° out and I still was walking on the sidewalk and hit a slick of black ice.

  • Junction Girl December 23, 2022 (3:25 pm)
    At Erskine and California,  and the sidewalks might look clear at 3.15pm-ish, but are still covered in a layer of ice.  Cars sliding at the 5-way intersection too.  I’ll wait until tomorrow’s balmy 50 degrees to walk to the stores.  Yikes!  Stay safe.

  • MW December 23, 2022 (3:26 pm)
    With cleats strapped to your boots’ soles, walking is manageable.  Not driving though, unless the tires have chains strapped on.  Even with all that gear though, icy hills are treacherous and anyone who feels they need to traverse them should think again & have other plans for This kind of emergency.   Make those plans now, for the next time it happens.  Get your chains and your cleats, etc. practice using them.  Park on a maintained road, walk with your cleats, down (or up) that icy hill to your house and stay there if you can.  Eat your rations.  😉Emergency prepping is for this too…not  just big earthquakes.  

