WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Iced Friday, report #2

2:24 PM We’re launching our pm coverage with another photo of another West Seattle hill littered with vehicles whose drivers were thwarted by ice – the texter reports, “Lander St west of Admiral has several vehicles that have had to be abandoned, including an EMT vehicle. Please do not attempt to drive down closed roads!” We showed several other trouble spots in our first report on this icy day. The other big news right now – Metro just announced that service will resume at 4 pm, with Emergency Snow Network routing. Plus, the temperature’s finally risen to freezing. Carrying over our lists from earlier:

CLOSED/CANCELED SERVICES

-All Metro bus service resumes at 4 pm with Emergency Snow Network routes only

–King County Water Taxi service CANCELED for reset of day

–Update: Sea-Tac (SEA) operations limited

–All Seattle Public Library locations closed

–West Seattle Food Bank closed

–West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA closed

-Business closures/changes – see the list here

*Garbage/recycling/etc. canceled again today – no pickups until next week

OTHER INFOLINKS

–Winter Storm Warning until 7 pm

–SDOT Winter Weather Response map (which roads it’s serviced and how recently)

–Citywide traffic cams

–West Seattle traffic cams

–County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)

–Washington State Ferries alerts

3 PM: That’s the SDOT camera at California/Alaska, which a few people pointed out was aimed in an almost unrecognizable direction earlier. SDOT has aimed it back at the heart of Walk-All-Ways. Speaking of The Junction, a mail truck got into trouble on the north edge, SW Genesee east of 42nd:

On the other side of the mail truck is a multiple-vehicle icy-hill pileup. (Thanks to Viacheslav for the photo, and thanks to everyone who’s been sending photos – got some non-crash ones to add a bit later too.)