West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

27℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Icy Friday updates – no buses, no flights, low bridge closed, more

December 23, 2022 5:46 am
|      1 COMMENT
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

5:45 AM: The ice arrived overnight and right now, much has come to a standstill as a result:

-All Metro bus service suspended
-All Sound Transit bus service suspended
Sea-Tac (SEA) runways closed
=West Seattle low bridge closed because of spinouts, jackknifed truck
-Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry service down to one route (all WSF alerts here)

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, with “heavy mixed precipitation including freezing rain” expected to linger for a while.

OTHER INFOLINKS
SDOT Winter Weather Response map (which roads it’s serviced and how recently)
Citywide traffic cams
West Seattle traffic cams
County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Icy Friday updates - no buses, no flights, low bridge closed, more"

  • B December 23, 2022 (5:55 am)
    Reply

    Anyone see that big blue flash in the sky about 20 minutes ago?

