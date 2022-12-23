WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Icy Friday updates – no buses, no flights, low bridge closed, more

5:45 AM: The ice arrived overnight and right now, much has come to a standstill as a result:
-All Metro bus service suspended
-All Sound Transit bus service suspended
–Sea-Tac (SEA) runways closed
=West Seattle low bridge closed because of spinouts, jackknifed truck
-Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry service down to one route (all WSF alerts here)
The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, with “heavy mixed precipitation including freezing rain” expected to linger for a while.
OTHER INFOLINKS
SDOT Winter Weather Response map (which roads it’s serviced and how recently)
Citywide traffic cams
West Seattle traffic cams
County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)
