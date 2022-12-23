WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Icy Friday updates – no buses, no flights, low bridge closed, more

5:45 AM: The ice arrived overnight and right now, much has come to a standstill as a result:

-All Metro bus service suspended

-All Sound Transit bus service suspended

–Sea-Tac (SEA) runways closed

=West Seattle low bridge closed because of spinouts, jackknifed truck

-Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry service down to one route (all WSF alerts here)

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, with “heavy mixed precipitation including freezing rain” expected to linger for a while.

