WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thursday pm updates

That’s a texted photo of Fairmount Avenue – through the trees – where several drivers got into trouble this afternoon. It’s one of the icy, hilly streets you’ll want to stay off again tonight, even before the forecast snow/freezing rain moves in. Speaking of which, we’re now officially under an upgraded alert, a Winter Storm Warning, which took effect at 4 pm. The National Weather Service still warns that what’s on the way is a “complex mix” and says that it’ll be snow until about 2 am, then freezing rain, with temperatures starting to rise. In the meantime, if the freezing rain really does arrive, risks include power outages from ice-laden branches and wires, so keep everything charged. The well-below-freezing weather also has affected water service for some – we just got a text about a water outage at 32nd/Cloverdale, which is now on the Seattle Public Utilities map; an earlier outage at 36th/106th has been resolved.

SDOT Winter Weather Response map (which roads it’s serviced and how recently)

Metro alerts and reroutes

Washington State Ferries alerts

Citywide traffic cams

West Seattle traffic cams

County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)

Updates as we get them. (westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/call 206-293-6302 – thanks!)