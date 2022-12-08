WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford pickup

The photo and report are from Bradley:

My brother-in-law’s pickup was stolen from in front of our house last night in north Admiral. It is a lifted, white Ford F350 with rear window sticker on left side that says “existence” and right-side sticker says “rapid firearms.” Also has a yellow “CAT” sticker on the tailgate. Last seen on Delridge around 10am pulling an open cargo trailer with a spare tire. If you see it, please notify the police.