WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail truck stolen; package found; seasonal prevention tips

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN MAIL TRUCK: We haven’t been able to scratch together further details on this – police reports won’t be available before Monday – so we’re just getting it on the record. Several readers tipped us about a photo posted on social media Friday afternoon with a USPS truck, unoccupied, at 36th/Dawson, and items strewn around. When we heard about this, we went over but it was gone. The police call to the area was coded “suspicious person or vehicle.” However, archived dispatch audio confirmed a USPS truck was indeed reported stolen from 36th/Snoqualmie around 1:45 pm, while the carrier was delivering mail, moments before the 36th/Dawson discovery. If you think your mail might have been stolen, here’s USPS advice on how to report it.

PACKAGE FOUND: Richard found an item it appears a package thief didn’t want:

I found this Amazon package yesterday (Fri 12/16) late afternoon on the side of the road, Fairmount Ave SW. The package was empty & they tore off the address label but the item appears unique that someone might benefit knowing it was likely stolen. The item is a Cherbie Wicked Ball SE (a smart pet ball). I’ll try to contact Amazon with what limited info I have but hopefully the buyer will receive a credit. This time of year it’s best to use Amazon lockers instead of having packages left on your doorstep.

SEASONAL CRIME-PREVENTION TIPS: Speaking of advice, the annual tips circulated by SPD are in this flyer sent by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner – package theft included. She also has officially announced the next community meeting at the precinct (West Seattle Crime Prevention Council) is scheduled for 7 pm Thursday, January 12th – with online and in-person attendance options.