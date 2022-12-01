WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe home’s first official night, and 2 special dates to visit

We’ve been by already twice for previews (here and here) – and tonight’s the first official night for the Menashe Family‘s famous Christmas lights at 5605 Beach Drive SW. Our photo doesn’t really do it justice, so if you love lights, you have to see it in person. Here are two special dates you might consider visiting:

SANTA & MRS. CLAUS PHOTOS, DECEMBER 10: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there 5 pm-9 pm Saturday, December 10, for DIY photos with kids. No charge but you’re asked to bring a nonperishable-food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank. (The WSFB donation barrels will be there starting the previous night, Friday, December 9, through Sunday, December 11, so you are invited to bring food donations those nights too.)

SANTA, MRS. CLAUS, & REINDEER PHOTOS, DECEMBER 20: The Clauses will return for photo ops Tuesday, December 20, 5 pm-9 pm, this time with real reindeer. The family hopes this will be a food-drive event too but they’re still working on logistics.

Got lights? Seen lights? See what we’ve shown here, and suggest what we should show next by emailing westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!