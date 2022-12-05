WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Deck the balconies

You don’t need a standalone house to put up an eye-catching display of Christmas lights. Driving along West Seattle arterials, you’ll see bright displays on balconies of apartment/condo/townhouse buildings, too. We were out scouting lights when we saw the cheery space-maximizing display above, on a building along Alki Avenue SW near 55th SW. We’d love to hear about lights you’ve seen and enjoyed – westseattleblog@gmail.com (whether your own display or someone else’s) – thanks! (See the ones we’ve already featured in this newest-to-oldest archive.)