UPDATE: Icy West Seattle streets to avoid

9:32 PM: We’re now down into the 20s, and even without more snow (yet), ice is a major road danger and we’re getting some reader reports. First, Rosalie Miller – who usually contributes nature photos – has sent a different kind of photo tonight:

That’s both a street report and a reminder that it’s a good night to stay off the streets if you possibly can. Rosalie says she spun out, and as a result …

Our car is stuck perpendicular to the road on Southwest Stevens Street between 37th and 36th Ave Southwest. [map] Efforts to move the car have been unsuccessful. There are two traffic cones placed on 37th. I hope that people are not going to try to bypass those and head down Stevens. There is a steep slope and no traction. I want to make sure that this information is available to anyone driving tonight or tomorrow. A tow truck will not be able to get out until sometime tomorrow morning at the earliest. We are trying to locate additional cones to place on the 36th Ave. Southwest / Stevens end of the street. We have spoken with the police. They do not have any signage for us to use to close the street.

Just as we were about to publish Rosalie’s report, this came in via text:

Forest St. hill to Hiawatha park just across Fairmount Ave SW [map] is completely frozen over. Cars attempting to drive up sliding and stuck. Car currently stuck sideways down Fairmount after sliding backwards on Forest and spinning out before getting stuck.

Let us know if you have one to add to the list.

9:57 PM: Update from Rosalie – “With the assistance of a generous neighbor, we were able to get the car out. The road is still very unsafe. There are no traffic cones.”