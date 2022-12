6:49 PM: Police are diverting southbound traffic on Delridge Way SW near 20th SW because of a collision. A medic unit’s been dispatched, which indicates at least one person is hurt. Police also have called for SDOT help in cleaning up a spill at the scene. Buses are being rerouted too. Avoid the area for a while.

7:26 PM: The street has reopened and buses have resumed regular routing. We have an inquiry out with SFD regarding injuries.