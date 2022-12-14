Running, poetry, music, more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday!

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here are notes for the rest of today/tonight:

DONATION DRIVES: Toys, warm clothing, food – all are needed to help people in our community, and some of the drives are in their final days – see the list in our Holiday Guide.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-11 pm, get food at/from MOD Pizza‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location, and mention Genesee Hill Elementary or use the code in our calendar listing, so a percentage of proceeds will go to the GHE PTA.

FREE TALK FOR RUNNERS: 6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW), come hear Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle talk about Resistance Training, and then join in a group run. (WSR and LWPTWS are WSB sponsors.)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

(WSB photo)

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Second of three Wednesday nights when you can visit Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW) 7-8 pm to see a dozen creatively decorated trees! (Preview a few here.) Bring a nonperishable food donation if you can.

POETRY AND STORYTELLING SHOWCASE: PoetryBridge at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm trivia at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!