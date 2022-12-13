HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: Idol-a-Tree and more at Fauntleroy UCC Festival of Trees

(WSB photos)

Tomorrow (Wednesday) night brings your next chance to see the Fauntleroy UCC Festival of Trees – a dozen creatively decorated trees with unique takes on the season. Among them, a “Star Wars” tree (with a sign inviting you to guess whose quotes are on its branches):

For those whose space taste runs back even further in time, there’s also a “Star Trek” tree:

There’s a Peru-themed tree highlighting the church’s work with immigrants:

And the church’s pastor, Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski, exhibited a sense of humor with this tree:

That one has the title “Idol-a-Tree,” a pun paying homage to the ’80s music icon. Other themes include birds and Legos (the full list is here). The Fellowship Hall at the church (9140 California SW) will be open again tomorrow night (and the following Wednesday night) 7-8 pm for viewing. If you can, bring a nonperishable-food donation – people are voting for their favorite tree by placing cans and boxes around them.