MUSIC: ‘Loud and Local Band of the Week’ honors for West Seattle’s anMech

If you like your music loud and electronic, the West Seattle band anMech might be for you. Band member Noah Schoenfeld emailed us because they’re proud that anMech has been chosen by rock radio 99.9 KISW as its “Loud and Local Band of the Week.” Noah explains that the band plays “a mixture or industrial, metal, and synth wave blended together into unique sound.” They released their first album “The Curse of Hope” on Halloween, “a full-length EP that was recorded this past summer.” anMech plays at venues around the area and Noah, a longtime Delridge resident, says they’re extra-excited to be playing West Seattle’s own Skylark next month – here’s the poster:

You can find more music from anMech – short for “animal mechanical” – on YouTube and Bandcamp. They even have merch.