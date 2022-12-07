CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Four felony charges for man accused of shooting at police in West Seattle

Last Thursday night, we took that photo outside the Bank of America at Westwood Village after texts about a police response there. Officers said only that it was a domestic situation. We now know it was more than that – it was the arrest of a man just charged with four felonies, one of which was indeed domestic-violence assault, another of which involved shooting at least 16 rounds at police officers in South Delridge. We reported the arrest here and the original incident here. The defendant is 26-year-old Kevin Flores Reyes of South Seattle, charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic-violence assault, attempting to elude police, and unlawful gun possession.

Prosecutors say this all first came to police’s attention around 12:35 am November 19, when Flores Reyes’s ex-girlfriend called from Morgan Junction to say he was chasing her in his car and flashing a gun. They weren’t able to catch up with her until she was home in South Delridge; they saw his car driving by, left to try to catch up with him, were unable to, and went back to finish talking with her. 40 minutes later, case documents say, calls started coming in to 911 about shots fired in South Delridge. Police responding to check that out heard more shots themselves, and soon spotted Flores Reyes’s car near his ex-girlfriend’s residence. They pursued him, the narrative continues:

… as he drove southbound on 16 Av SW from SW Henderson St at a speed of about 60 mph. They pursued as Flores Reyes turned eastbound on SW Roxbury St at speeds up to 70 mph in posted 25 mph zones, northbound on 8th Av SW, westbound on SW Henderson St, southbound in an alley west of 16 Av SW until he stopped and exited the vehicle on 17 Av SW just north of SW Barton St. Flores Reyes began running north on 17 Av SW firing rounds back toward officers …

Bullets hit at least three cars and narrowly missed one officer’s leg; the documents say “16 fired cartridge casings were recovered.” However, Flores Reyes got away.

Three days later, police got back results of a test on the recovered 9mm casings and learned they matched casings recovered after gunfire October 4th at Westcrest Park – with the same victim; she was unhurt but her car was damaged by bullets. The court document notes at this point that Flores Reyes cannot legally possess a gun because he has a felony conviction (from an assault case, different victims, in 2016). So with all that, a warrant was issued for his arrest on November 22nd, and nine days later, law-enforcement personnel with the US Marshal’s Task Force arrested him at Westwood Village as mentioned above. He remains in jail, with bail set at $750,000.