2:37 AM: After multiple reports of gunfire in South Delridge, both Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies are out searching right now. There are no reports of injuries so far. Officers are telling dispatch they’re finding “bullet damage to cars.”

2:43 AM: They’re looking for a suspect who apparently allegedly at some point threatened officers and at least part of the search has ranged north into Highland Park. A K-9 team is part of the search.