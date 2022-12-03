West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire arrest; repeat burglary

December 3, 2022 3:45 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

GUNFIRE ARREST: Two weeks after a man allegedly shot at police who were looking for him in a domestic-violence case, the suspect is in jail. Police say detectives assisted by the US Marshals Service arrested the 26-year-old suspect Thursday night. (Here’s our report on the original incident in the early hours of November 19th in South Delridge.)

REPEAT BURGLARY: Reader report from Matt – “We wanted to report a break-in … again. This is the third time in 6 months on our Fairmount home. This time the lock on the shed was cut and miscellaneous items were stolen.

