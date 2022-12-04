BIZNOTE: ‘Holiday Layaway Hideaway’ at Alki Bike and Board

Thinking about putting a bike or board under the tree for someone? Alki Bike and Board in The Admiral District (2606 California SW) has an offer for you:

We just opened up our “Holiday Layaway Hideaway”! We’ve got your back this holiday season with our Layaway Hideaway program. Buy anything in store and we will hold it for you until December 24th. We are also offering a layaway payment option, where you pay half down now and half at pickup. We have a ton of new bikes, skateboards, and gear in the shop to choose from.

Alki Bike and Board is open noon-5 pm on Sundays, noon-6 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 am-6 pm Fridays and Saturdays, closed Mondays.