WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, day 4

Orcas are in the area again today! They just passed “super close” ro Constellation Park, southbound, Kersti Muul tells us. And now they’re in view from Emma Schmitz Overlook (4500 block of Beach Drive).
West Seattle, Washington
10 Thursday
At 8:13am, I saw them (at least 3) still headed south passed Blake Island headed towards Vashon. Ferry will likely be able to see them any minuted.
