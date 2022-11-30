WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wondering what’s next?

Right now some wet snow is falling, but not sticking, and the temperature’s a few degrees above freezing. There’s a chance of more-serious snow overnight, the National Weather Service warns, so it has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect again, currently set to expire at 4 pm tomorrow.. The NWS’s analysis (aka “forecast discussion“) says colder air is on the way and that could mean, if not snow, icy streets, so if you have to head out in the morning, leave yourself extra time. The NWS says things will be “unsettled” into next week, but there should be breaks in the moisture, including parts of Friday and Saturday.