WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind and waves today, maybe a bit of snow next week

That’s what we saw at the north end of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook on Beach Drive a short time ago. The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect until 11 pm tonight, with wind out of the south, 25 to 35 mph and gusting to 45 mph, expected. This is all supposed to calm down somewhat by tomorrow. Today’s temperatures are in the upper 50s, but you’ll want to start thinking cold-weather preparation for next week – the extended forecast suggests a chance of rain/snow mix Monday night through Thursday, with sub-freezing nighttime lows.