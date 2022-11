(Photo by Stewart L., from Harbor Avenue)

Another sunny day, after a spectacular sunrise – thanks for the photos! But change is on the way. The newest forecast suggests a chance of rain overnight, and is virtually certain of rain by Tuesday morning,

(Photo by Mark Rhea, from Marine View Drive)

The National Weather Service notes that Saturday was the 12th consecutive dry day – and that date, November 19, is historically the wettest day of the year.