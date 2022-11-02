WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Salty’s on Alki opens reservations

When Thanksgiving gets closer, we’ll be compiling our annual list of which restaurants plan to be open on the holiday. But there’s one place we already know for sure will be open, and it requires reservations that are usually booked up well in advance: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). They’re now taking Thanksgiving reservations online or by phone (206-937-1600). No buffet again this year, so it’s a three-course plated Thanksgiving dinner (see the menu here), with seatings between 11 am and 5 pm. They’re also again offering take-home kits, to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.