WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes

Happy Saturday! Here are the highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, this independent K-5 school (a WSB sponsor) invites prospective families to come visit, tour the campus, and talk with the teachers and specialists. (4105 California SW – our calendar listing explains access)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: Day 2 of the show/sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 10 am-4 pm. Lineup is in our calendar listing.

TOUR ROXHILL BOG: 10 am, guided tour of the unique and endangered bog at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton).

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am, this independent middle school (a WSB sponsor) invites prospective families – either those planning to apply soon or those doing early research – to visit and meet faculty, students, and current families. (10015 28th SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

MAKERS ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm, more than 20 local artists/crafters/vendors are at the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) for you to browse and/or buy.

PLAYOFFS: Chief Sealth International High School is still in the Metro League volleyball playoffs, with a match at 12:30 pm at Denny International Middle School (2701 SW Kenyon), and another one there later in the afternoon (time TBA depending on whether the Seahawks win or lose that first game).

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

PEACE POLE DEDICATION: You’re invited to the next Peace Pole dedication in West Seattle, 2 pm today. Gather at the Fauntleroy Creek Overlook (upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director) – details here.

GRAND OPENING: As previewed here, the new West Seattle Junction jewelry shop And Arlen celebrates its grand opening 4 pm-8 pm (4130 California SW).

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s one-woman show “That Talk You Do“ continues tonight, 7 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)

POOR MAN’S GAMBIT: Saturday night music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm.

THEATER: Second night for <strong>Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: King Zaae, Milo Venus, Cherry Ferrari, starting at 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TIME CHANGE: At 2 am tonight (Sunday morning), Daylight Saving Time ends, and we “fall back” an hour to 1 am.

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!