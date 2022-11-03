Peace Pole to be dedicated by Fauntleroy Creek on Saturday

We’ve shown you the dedications of two Peace Poles placed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, onw at Fauntleroy Church/Hazelwood Prechool and another at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), and now you’re invited to the next one – this Saturday near Fauntleroy Creek. Here’s the announcement:

Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony “Fauntleroy Creek Crossing Peace Pole”

Saturday, Nov 5, 2:00 pm-2:30 pm

Fauntleroy Creek Ravine Overlook, 9102 Fauntleroy Way SW

The Peacebuilding Service Committee of the Rotary Club of West Seattle has chosen to present to Fauntleroy Creek Crossing a “Peace Pole” because this sacred land is a cross-road for youth going to and from school and for those who use the ferry system to travel to Vashon and points of interest near and far across the Olympic Peninsula. It is a place to simply cross paths and visit with a neighbor; a crossing for all the native habitats, including our coho salmon who swim through these waters to spawn at the Fauntleroy Creek; and a place where children can see the end of the salmon’s fragile lifecycle at this hatchery.

We now dedicate the “Fauntleroy Creek Crossing Peace Pole” as a symbol of peaceful crossing and to honor this sacred spiritual connection with the land and water. We hope you will pause here from time to time to reflect on the role that you can play to foster peace in our community, our country and our world.

Event Program:

• Welcome and Introductions

• International Peace Pole Project

• Rotary Club of West Seattle

• Fauntleroy Creek Ravine Overlook:”Story of Salmon as a Peaceful Focal Point”

• Procession to the Fauntleroy Creek Crossing

• Peace Pole Declaration: “May Peace Prevail on Earth”

• Instrumental Music

• Closing

Our community, friends, families, organizations, businesses, and clubs are all welcome to join together and celebrate.