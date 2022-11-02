BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction store And Arlen celebrates grand opening Saturday

The space at 4130 California SW that used to be home to Fogue Gallery has a new tenant: The jewelry shop And Arlen. They’re welcoming you to a grand-opening celebration Saturday (November 5th), 4 pm-8 pm: “We are a women-owned, sustainably focused jewelry brand and are excited to join the West Seattle community!” Though the storefront is new, And Arlen is not – they’ve been selling jewelry online for eight years. At Saturday’s celebration, And Arlen says, “We will have snacks, champagne, a raffle, and other handmade goods from small businesses around Seattle.” After the grand opening, the shop’s regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm.