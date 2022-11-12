WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Darlene Allen)

Welcome to Saturday! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crews are scheduled to work starting early this morning on the salmon street murals planned for parts of 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point – here’s the explanatory notice.

COVID BOOSTERS: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a clinic that’s open to the public, with Pfizer bivalent boosters available to people ages 5 and up – more info in our calendar listing.

PEACE LUTHERAN HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Another holiday tradition returns from its pandemic hiatus. 10 am-2 pm, shop the bazaar at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle), with free kids’ crafts 10 am-1 pm and hot lunch available for purchase 11 am-1 pm. Bake sale too, benefiting West Seattle Food Bank.

GRAND OPENING: Bali’s Himalayan Chai and Salt Snacks Counter is celebrating its grand opening inside Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant (4727 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

PRE-HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSES: 11 am-5 pm, five West Seattle Junction shops invite you to their “First Look” at this year’s holiday season: Fleurt (newly decorated window above), Capers, FJ’s Consignment, Wild Roses, Virago Gallery.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL: 4-7 pm at West Seattle Bowl (4-7 pm), bring food and/or money for the West Seattle Food Bank, cheer for bowlers, drink a brand-new beer, as previewed here.

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s debut one-woman show “That Talk You Do“ has the second-to-final performance tonight, 7 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P: 7 pm, West Seattle’s own Brews Brothers perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MARC SMASON & THE CHICAGO 7: Hot jazz at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Teenage Toad, Golden Noldies, Evictions, 7 pm. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Third night for the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

THEATER: Second weekend for <strong>Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

COMEDY AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday night laughter, 9 pm, $10. (2306 California SW)

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!