WEEKEND PREVIEW: Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns Saturday

(File photo, donated food at a past Turkey Bowl)

The Beer Church Turkey Bowl is a beer-release party and early-holiday-season benefit all in one, and it’s back, tomorrow (Saturday) at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon). Here’s the announcement from Kim at the Beer Church (philanthropic arm of the West Seattle-headquartered Washington Beer Blog):

Tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 12, Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns to the West Seattle Bowl after a two-year absence. The event is happening from 4 to 7 p.m. 100% of proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

While the bowling event is sold out, everyone is welcome to stop by. Guests can purchase a $5 raffle ticket for prizes (drawing around 5:30, must be present to win). We will also be enjoying the release of Beer Church Hoppy Pale Ale (also benefiting the food bank), brewed by the West Side Beer Trail brewers at Future Primitive Brewing.

The West Seattle Food Bank will be present to accept donations of money or non-perishable food.