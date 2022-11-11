BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for Bali’s Himalayan Chai and Salt Snacks Counter

You’re invited to a grand opening tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) in The Junction! Here’s the announcement we received tonight:

Bali’s Himalayan Chai & Salt Snacks Counter is having its grand opening from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow, Saturday November 12!

Bali’s Himalayan Snacks Counter is hosted inside Puerto Vallarta Mexican restaurant, thanks to owner Eduardo Morales. We’re in Alaska Junction, 4727 California Avenue.

There will be free tastings of Bali’s Pink and Masala Chais and his delicious spicy pakoras and tasty parathas with your choice of sweet or savory fillings.

Stop by and say hi to longtime West Seattle resident Bali Khan, and check out the new venture!