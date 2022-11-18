WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

The latest confirmed-gunfire incident in West Seattle happened last night just before 10:30 pm on Puget Ridge. The police-report summary says 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 6000 block of Croft Place SW [map]. Police found “evidence of a shooting” but no victims or property damage. A nearby resident told them she heard five shots and a vehicle speeding away, but according to the police summary, she had no description of the vehicle or who was in it. If you have any information about this incident, refer to case # 2022-309409.