TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch

Tuesday, November 29th.
WEATHER
If you see snow, let us know! (Text or voice, 206-293-6302.) After late-night flurries, anything’s possible, though forecasters think it’ll hold off until afternoon. Windy this pm too. High in the 30s. (Check the latest alert status here.)
TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is running a reduced schedule again today with backup boat M/V Spirit of Kingston, because both regular boats are out awaiting repairs – here’s the West Seattle route update.
-WSF’s Triangle Route started the morning with one boat, M/V Kitsap, out of service – check here for alerts/updates. Note that Vashon Island is on one-slip operations again this morning, awaiting repairs that WSF says are tentatively scheduled for today.
–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
