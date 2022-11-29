TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, November 29th.

WEATHER

If you see snow, let us know! (Text or voice, 206-293-6302.) After late-night flurries, anything’s possible, though forecasters think it’ll hold off until afternoon. Windy this pm too. High in the 30s. (Check the latest alert status here.)

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is running a reduced schedule again today with backup boat M/V Spirit of Kingston, because both regular boats are out awaiting repairs – here’s the West Seattle route update.

-WSF’s Triangle Route started the morning with one boat, M/V Kitsap, out of service – check here for alerts/updates. Note that Vashon Island is on one-slip operations again this morning, awaiting repairs that WSF says are tentatively scheduled for today.

–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.