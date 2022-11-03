TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, November 3rd.

WEATHER

Cloudy with the possibility of more rain, high in the 40s. … Weather-related note, you might see snowplows out on winter-prep test runs today.

ROAD WORK

–Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way.

TIME-CHANGE REMINDER

Saturday night/Sunday morning at 2 am, we “fall back” an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends.

TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.