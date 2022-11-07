TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Fall’s first Standard Time Monday

6:24 AM: Crash on the eastbound bridge by 99 exit.
6:55 AM: Clear.
Earlier:
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, November 7th.
WEATHER
More rain expected – high in the 40s.
ROAD WORK
The outside southbound lane of West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse has reopened as planned. So only one ongoing closure remains – the east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance.
TRANSIT STATUS
–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs). No service this Friday for Veterans Day.
-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
