REOPENING: Northwest Wine Academy’s tasting room, wine bar, store

(Photo courtesy South Seattle College)

West Seattle’s booming wine scene now has the full participation of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Northwest Wine Academy once again, after more than two years. It’s reopening to the public tomorrow – here’s the announcement:

South Seattle College and the Northwest Wine Academy (NWWA) are excited to announce the NWWA Tasting Room, Wine Bar and Retail Store is reopening on Nov. 4, 2022. Hours of operation will be 1-6 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays.

The tasting room has been closed for the past few years, and NWWA looks forward to welcoming the community once again to share amazing local, student-produced wines.

We are also pleased to introduce the Academy’s new Winemaker and Winemaking Instructor John Darin to the program and community. Darin’s extensive background in winemaking and cellar logistics has been developed after years of working with a diverse spectrum of grape varietals and winemaking practices. His experience, as well as his time working with many industry leaders, brings critical first-hand knowledge from the winemaking industry directly to the classroom.

Hours and dates of operation

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar and Retail Store is open again as of Nov. 4, 2022! Hours of operations will be (most) Fridays and Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.

November: Open Nov. 4-5; 12; 18-19 (closed Nov. 25-26 for the holidays)

December: Open Dec. 2-3; 9-10; 16-17 (closed the remainder of the month and reopening in January)

Please note: At this time only credit and debit cards are accepted for purchases